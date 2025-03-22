17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Stock Price Up 16.8% – What’s Next?

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.31. 21,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 12,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

17 Education & Technology Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.03.

Institutional Trading of 17 Education & Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group, Inc engages in the provision of educational technology solutions. Its in-school plus after-school integrated model delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. The firm offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services that complement students’ in-school learning.

