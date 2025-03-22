Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) vs. Janone (NASDAQ:ALTS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) and Janone (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Xilio Therapeutics and Janone, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Janone 0 0 0 0 0.00

Xilio Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 406.33%. Given Xilio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Xilio Therapeutics is more favorable than Janone.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilio Therapeutics N/A -211.50% -80.31% Janone N/A -2,940.01% -39.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and Janone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.3% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Janone shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Janone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and Janone”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilio Therapeutics $6.34 million 6.45 -$76.40 million ($1.28) -0.62 Janone $7.11 million 9.36 -$7.81 million N/A N/A

Janone has higher revenue and earnings than Xilio Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Xilio Therapeutics has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janone has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xilio Therapeutics beats Janone on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors. It also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a tumor-activated beta-gamma biased IL-2, currently under Phase 2 clinal trials; and XTX301, an investigational tumor-activated, engineered IL-12 molecule, currently under Phase 1 studies. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Janone

ALT5 Sigma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments. The Biotechnology segment focuses on finding treatments for conditions that cause severe pain and bringing to market drugs with non-addictive pain-relieving properties. The Recycling segment is involved in a turnkey appliance recycling program. The company was founded by Edward R. Cameron in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

