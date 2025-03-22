Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) Shares Up 82.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF – Get Free Report) were up 82.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 6,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 11,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Public Bank Berhad Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

Public Bank Berhad Company Profile

Public Bank Berhad engages in the banking activities. The company’s deposit products include savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and safe deposit box services. Its loan portfolio comprises home, SWIFT, working capital, SME, and other loans; overdrafts; project and vehicle financing; PB retail negotiable instruments of deposit; and credit guarantee corporation guarantee schemes and BNM funds.

