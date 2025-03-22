Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Here’s What Happened

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $47.35. 190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96.

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

