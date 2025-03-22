SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

SGL Carbon Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

