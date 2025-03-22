Boston Partners Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,842 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,642,542 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Walmart were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,942,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Entrewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 91,815 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $74,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Walmart from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,689,601.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,785,702 shares in the company, valued at $349,609,579.70. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,215,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 566,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,485,124.40. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,777 shares of company stock worth $18,001,116 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $688.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $58.56 and a one year high of $105.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.