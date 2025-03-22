Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Marest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $901.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.38 and its 200 day moving average is $194.79. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at $161,627,425.40. This trade represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,168 shares of company stock valued at $40,508,877. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

