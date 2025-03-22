Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.30. 15,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 27,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.02.

About Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF

The Virtus Private Credit ETF (VPC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Private Credit index. The fund tracks an index of closed-end funds focused on the private credit market, including business development companies. The index is weighted by dividend yield. VPC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

