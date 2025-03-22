Ark 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21.69 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Ark has a total market capitalization of $65.08 million and $21.69 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000280 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000830 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 187,495,830 coins and its circulating supply is 187,495,848 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

