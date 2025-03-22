HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 101,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 397,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,469,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total value of $106,366.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,233.98. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 721 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total transaction of $210,236.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,077,721.04. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,074. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.18.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $295.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.22. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.27 and a 52-week high of $322.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

