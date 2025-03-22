Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $37,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

