American Century Companies Inc. Sells 30,949 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,949 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $504,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN opened at $658.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $642.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $689.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $818.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

