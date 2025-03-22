Blur (BLUR) Reaches One Day Volume of $23.17 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Blur token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and $23.17 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,256,420,432.2203197 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.10827894 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 291 active market(s) with $24,015,218.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

