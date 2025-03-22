Plancorp LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,291 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $25.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

