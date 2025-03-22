Request Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112.15 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Request has a market capitalization of $112.15 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Request has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,514,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,514,641 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,514,601.71478857 with 744,291,191.41916329 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11268466 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $2,464,970.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

