Boston Partners Sells 1,412 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.58% of BRT Apartments worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 295.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRT. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Colliers Securities lowered BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

NYSE BRT opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 1.11.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is -188.68%.

About BRT Apartments

(Free Report)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.