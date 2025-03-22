Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 446,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 11.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

