United Services Automobile Association Has $2.07 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,216 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association's holdings in PayPal were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's fifty day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.03.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

