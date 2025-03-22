Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Revvity were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 2,972.7% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Revvity by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Revvity by 7,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revvity by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revvity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Revvity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $107.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.32 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day moving average of $117.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.67%.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 5,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $641,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,550.12. The trade was a 21.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. The trade was a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.