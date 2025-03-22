Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 459 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,249,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,503,000 after buying an additional 1,154,722 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth $28,980,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,000,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,046,000 after acquiring an additional 490,183 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,323,000 after acquiring an additional 420,399 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROL stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,937.94. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882 in the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

