Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 599.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,869,000 after buying an additional 1,164,717 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,715,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,099,000 after acquiring an additional 960,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,847,000 after acquiring an additional 770,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 80.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,735,000 after purchasing an additional 748,378 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.