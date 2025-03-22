Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,704 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.19% of Black Hills worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,725,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 109.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 882,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,356,000 after acquiring an additional 461,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after acquiring an additional 89,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $65.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. Research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.676 dividend. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

