110,365 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,365 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,364,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,648,910,000 after buying an additional 221,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,701,762,000 after buying an additional 80,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,376,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,499,744,000 after purchasing an additional 88,487 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,300,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,790,000 after purchasing an additional 87,517 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.10, for a total value of $47,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,776 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,457.60. This trade represents a 67.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,348 shares of company stock valued at $73,515,245. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.6 %

Intuit stock opened at $604.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.81. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

