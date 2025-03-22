Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 654 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $423.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.45 and a 200 day moving average of $459.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.98 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.