9,242 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 0.4% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $583,000. Umpqua Bank raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,128,000 after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 615,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,404,000 after acquiring an additional 151,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $269.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LHX stock opened at $208.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 60.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total transaction of $376,878.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,383.80. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,122. The trade was a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,098 shares of company stock worth $1,760,588 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

