Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,017 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $669,036,000 after buying an additional 44,294 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,062,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $275,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 666,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $261,956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 43.5% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 611,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $166,016,000 after purchasing an additional 185,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.10.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $322.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $369.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

