Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director Bruce Douglas Hansen Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Bruce Douglas Hansen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.08 per share, with a total value of C$36,458.99.
Energy Fuels Stock Performance
EFR opened at C$6.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$865.88 million, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.72. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.43 and a 1-year high of C$10.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Fuels
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/17 – 03/21
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.