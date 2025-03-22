TRB Advisors LP Makes New $6.01 Million Investment in Tremblant Global ETF (NYSEARCA:TOGA)

TRB Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tremblant Global ETF (NYSEARCA:TOGA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000. Tremblant Global ETF makes up 1.0% of TRB Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Tremblant Global ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOGA opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $153.46 million and a PE ratio of 22.96. Tremblant Global ETF has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Get Tremblant Global ETF alerts:

About Tremblant Global ETF

(Free Report)

See Also

The Tremblant Global ETF (TOGA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of globally listed equities. The fund uses a proprietary, fundamental process in selecting investments. TOGA was launched on Aug 1, 2022 and is issued by Tremblant.

Receive News & Ratings for Tremblant Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremblant Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.