TRB Advisors LP Makes New $6.01 Million Investment in Tremblant Global ETF (NYSEARCA:TOGA)

TRB Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tremblant Global ETF (NYSEARCA:TOGA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000. Tremblant Global ETF makes up 1.0% of TRB Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.
Tremblant Global ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:TOGA opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $153.46 million and a PE ratio of 22.96. Tremblant Global ETF has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $33.10.
About Tremblant Global ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tremblant Global ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/17 – 03/21
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
Receive News & Ratings for Tremblant Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremblant Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.