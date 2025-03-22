Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 21st

Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Citigroup, General Electric, RTX, Northrop Grumman, and Analog Devices are the seven Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares in companies that produce military equipment, technology, and services for government and defense needs. These stocks are often seen as stable investments due to consistent government contracts and spending on national security, although they can be impacted by shifts in defense budgets and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded up $8.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,158,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.86 and its 200 day moving average is $163.54. Boeing has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $196.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $31.89 on Friday, reaching $434.85. 3,152,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $419.70 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $461.50 and a 200 day moving average of $516.12.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,030,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,973,891. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of GE traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,127,009. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $133.99 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.67. The stock has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,968,080. RTX has a 12-month low of $94.19 and a 12-month high of $135.74. The firm has a market cap of $176.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.47.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

NYSE:NOC traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $488.88. 503,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,770. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.31. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.50 and a 200-day moving average of $493.74.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

ADI traded down $2.19 on Friday, reaching $203.71. 1,204,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,111. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.33 and its 200-day moving average is $220.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

