Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 64,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 94,033 shares.The stock last traded at $36.50 and had previously closed at $35.98.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 69,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

