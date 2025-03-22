Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 4.3% – Time to Sell?

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 384,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,770,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Weibo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd acquired a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

