Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.18.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. New Street Research set a $19.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Envista has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 22.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,529,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,749,000 after purchasing an additional 642,401 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,965,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Envista by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 71,435 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

