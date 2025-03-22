Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 163,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 472,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 81,302 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance
NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.55 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68.
Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper
In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $14,264,640.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,237,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,998,993.14. The trade was a 11.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $400,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,960,482.29. This represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,397,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,292,570 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
