118,643 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,000. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of H&E Equipment Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1,238.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 689,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,778,000 after purchasing an additional 638,379 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,780,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 41,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.46. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.94.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $384.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HEES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

