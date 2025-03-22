Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 103,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.86.

Shares of CHKP opened at $227.97 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $145.75 and a one year high of $232.37. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.13 and a 200-day moving average of $197.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

