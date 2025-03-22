Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 137,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $118.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

