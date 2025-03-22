Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $41.94 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $39.98 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

BSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 69,573 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $3,246,971.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,705,028 shares in the company, valued at $779,623,656.76. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

