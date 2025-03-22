Royce & Associates LP Buys 27,558 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.15% of Guess? worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GES. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 216.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Guess? by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Guess? by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1,235.5% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Guess? Price Performance

Shares of GES stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $616.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.87. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

