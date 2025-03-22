Holderness Investments Co. Buys New Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 605 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $352.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $406.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.55. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.93 and a 52 week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

