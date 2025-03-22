HUB Investment Partners LLC Acquires 26,038 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 247.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,038 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

