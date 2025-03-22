Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2057 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 94.4% increase from Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BATS:PBTP traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

