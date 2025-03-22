Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:TSW) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:TSW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3258 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 35.0% increase from Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.
Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF Stock Up 6.9 %
TSW stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.76. 8,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,155. Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $51.91.
About Roundhill TSLA WeeklyPay ETF
