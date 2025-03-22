MINISO Group Holding Limited Declares Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.3268 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

MINISO Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years. MINISO Group has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MINISO Group to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

NYSE:MNSO traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,304,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,077. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $646.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 26.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MINISO Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC began coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

