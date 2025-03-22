Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1369 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Price Performance

Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441. Invesco High Yield Select ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66.

Get Invesco High Yield Select ETF alerts:

About Invesco High Yield Select ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.