Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $80.89 and traded as low as $79.24. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $79.36, with a volume of 10,831,419 shares traded.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 191.1% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

