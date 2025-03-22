Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.27. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 16,000 shares trading hands.

Sparta Commercial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of -1.03.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

