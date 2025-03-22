Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.36 and traded as low as $67.38. Sodexo shares last traded at $67.38, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.
Sodexo Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16.
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
