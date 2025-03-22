ANGLE (LON:AGL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.73 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,123,393 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of ANGLE in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGLE
ANGLE Price Performance
About ANGLE
ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ANGLE
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.