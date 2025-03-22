ANGLE (LON:AGL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.73 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 9.50 ($0.12). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 9.60 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,123,393 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) target price on shares of ANGLE in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get ANGLE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGLE

ANGLE Price Performance

About ANGLE

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.70. The company has a market capitalization of £29.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.22.

(Get Free Report)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.