Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.65 and traded as low as $7.76. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

