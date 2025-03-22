Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116.40 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 115.40 ($1.49), with a volume of 301911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.40 ($1.48).

Prs Reit Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £626.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 106.36.

About Prs Reit

www.theprsreit.comThe PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector (“PRS”). It aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth.

The Company is investing over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental, mainly across the major regions of England.

Featured Stories

